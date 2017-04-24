OPW 'optimistic' Skellig Michael will open to public; issues 15 permits for boatmen to bring visitors

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has issued an extra 13 permits to boatmen to bring visitors to Skellig Michael as they say they are "cautiously optimistic" the island will open to the public on schedule next month.

A major rockfall was discovered on the island off the coast of Co. Kerry earlier this month.

Specialists have since surveyed the affected slopes, and the OPW said there is no large material threatening the Lightouse Road.

OPW staff will remove the material from the road, estimated at more than 30 tonnes, ahead of the island's opening.

The recent rockfall on Skellig Michael. Pic: OPW

The OPW also announced that on top of the two permits issued last year, another 13 have been granted to boatmen to bring visitors to the island following an open competition.

It brings the total amount of current permits to 15 which they described as the 'maximum sustainable number' allowed.

While the island is set to open to the public for its annual visiting season on May 14, authorities warn that will depend on weather conditions as a "prolonged period" of wet weather could impact vulnerable areas.

In a statement, the OPW said: "The OPW reminds potential visitors that the island remains in an extremely dangerous condition and should, under no circumstances, be accessed by anyone other than the official project team and their contractors.

"Visitor access, when it is restored, will have to be strictly supervised. It is envisaged that this can be managed safely on a controlled basis. The Monastery itself is, it has been confirmed, entirely undamaged and, apart from clearing of winter debris, will be available for visitors to enjoy as normal."

Public interest in the Skellig Michael - which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site - has increased after the island was used as a key location in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

It also features prominently in the trailer for the upcoming sequel, The Last Jedi.