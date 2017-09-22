Officers find €90k of cannabis hidden in parcel of fish in Portlaoise

Revenue officers have seized 4.5kg of herbal cannabis in Portlaoise and almost 20,000 cigarettes in Dublin.

With the help of a sniffer dog, Revenue officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre seized the herbal cannabis hidden in a parcel of dried fish today.

It had been sent from Mozambique and the €90,000 worth of drugs was meant for an address in Dublin.

Yesterday, Revenue officers at Dublin Airport seized more than 19,800 cigarettes when they stopped and searched a Moldovan man and woman.

The two, both in their 20s, had arrived on a flight from Munich.

The combined value of the cigarettes, branded 'Marlboro' and 'Kent', is €10,900, represents a loss to the Exchequer of €8,800.

The pair appeared before Judge Gráinne O’Neill, this afternoon, in the District Court where they were remanded in custody until Tuesday.