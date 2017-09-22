Officers find €90k of cannabis hidden in parcel of fish in Portlaoise

Back to Ireland Home

Revenue officers have seized 4.5kg of herbal cannabis in Portlaoise and almost 20,000 cigarettes in Dublin.

With the help of a sniffer dog, Revenue officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre seized the herbal cannabis hidden in a parcel of dried fish today.

It had been sent from Mozambique and the €90,000 worth of drugs was meant for an address in Dublin.

Yesterday, Revenue officers at Dublin Airport seized more than 19,800 cigarettes when they stopped and searched a Moldovan man and woman.

The two, both in their 20s, had arrived on a flight from Munich.

The combined value of the cigarettes, branded 'Marlboro' and 'Kent', is €10,900, represents a loss to the Exchequer of €8,800.

The pair appeared before Judge Gráinne O’Neill, this afternoon, in the District Court where they were remanded in custody until Tuesday.

More in this section

Most Read in Ireland