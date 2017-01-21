No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €6m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €5,546,791.

Wednesday's jackpot is heading for €6m.

The numbers drawn were 18, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 36. The bonus number was 45.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 14, 22, 32, 37, 40 and 43. The bonus number was 31.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 7, 13, 23, 28, 31 and 42. The bonus number was 30.