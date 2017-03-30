New regulatory framework for water safety 'a great legacy for Ronan'

A new regulatory framework for water safety at Irish swimming pools is to be implemented following the death of a three-year-old boy last year.

Ronan Kennedy from Templederry, Co Tipperary drowned after stepping into a jacuzzi at the Quality Hotel in Youghal, Co Cork on July 13, 2015.

The boy had walked out of a changing room and stepped into an active jacuzzi while kids club staff placed armbands on children yards away.

The department of Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government has confirmed that Minister Simon Coveney is to allocate funds to support Irish Water Safety (IWS) in developing a regulatory framework for swimming pools in Ireland.

“The Minister has indicated that he will provide funding support for Irish Water Safety to assist it in reviewing best practice in other European countries with a view to informing the development of an appropriate regulatory framework for Ireland," the Minister's department confirmed.

The child's parents Brigid and John Kennedy welcomed the development from their home in Tipperary.

"It's a positive, it still has to put in place, we need something on paper, there is still work to be done, but this is very much a positive."

"In our situation we need to focus on as many positives as possible. Ronan wasn't the kind of child who would sit down and let nothing happen. We can't let him nor his two brothers down," Brigid Kennedy said.

IWS CEO John Leech confirmed that there are no regulations in place governing Irish swimming pools both public and private at the child's inquest earlier this week.

Mr Leech recommended an inspectorate be establish to formulate and implement regulation in a bid to minimise future drownings. Dublin Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane affirmed his recommendations at the inquest and the Kennedy family called for swift action as the summer season approaches.

Responding to the department's pledge for funding, Mr Leech said this was 'a great legacy for Ronan.'

"I am very pleased this has happened, it is an incredible legacy for Ronan Kennedy. His is an incredibly tragic story but this is a very strong legacy to come out of it and it's a very good news story. This will improve water safety and prevent further drownings across the country," Mr Leech said.

His organisation could now move to liaise with European counterparts to devise and formulate best practise safety measures to optimise safety for Irish pool users.

"It's an historic development for Ireland. It will take some time to implement but it's incredibly good news in terms of water safety," Mr Leech said.