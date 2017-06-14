More people coming out online, says LGBT helpline

More people are using social media to come out online, according to the LGBT Helpline.

The helpline has said social media use tends to be higher among LGBT people, with close to 80% on Facebook, 20 percent more than the general population.

The news comes as the LGBT Helpline launch their ‘It’s Good to Talk’ campaign, urging people to put their mental health first, ahead of Pride Week.

It is warning that while people get positive messages when they come out, many may face hurtful comments.

National coordinator with the LGBT helpline, Paula Fagan has said that people should be prepared for mixed reactions when they come out online.

"In the past people would have come out slowly to one or two people but now we see that once they've told a couple pof people and become more comfortable, they're now making the decision to makje an annpouncement on theoir social media platforms," she said.

"That can be great and there's nothing wrong with that it's just that we would suggest people to think it through because it is a big step and you may be talking to six or seven hundred people and I suppose the main thing is that people are able to cope with the reactions that they get, good and bad."

Social influencer James Patrice, who’s witnessed lots of trolls, gave advice to people who face such comments on social media.

"This is someone behind a keyboard, someone on their phone, someone that relistically owuldn't say it to your face. I know that they wouldn't, I've had it myself, I've had trolls online," he said.

LGBT people are hailing the election of our first gay Taoiseach today as a milestone.

Ms Fagan said, "To have the most powerful position in the country nbow being filled by a person who's openly gay, that's a massive step."