Minister for Jobs to attend 'major' announcement at JP McManus-owned Adare Manor hotel

By David Raleigh

A "major" announcement is to be made this coming Monday, at the five-star Adare Manor hotel and golf resort in Co Limerick, reliable sources have said.

Purchased for €30m in 2014, by Limerick billionaire and horse racing owner JP McManus, the plush facility - which has served royalty, sports stars and Hollywood A Listers - is undergoing a complete upgrade with hopes of hosting the Ryder Cup in 2026.

The prestigious JP McManus Invitational Pro-Am is already confirmed to take place in July 2020.

Members of the media have been invited to a "special reception" in Adare Manor at 11am, Monday, which will also be attended by Minister for Jobs and Enterprise Mary Mitchell-O’Connor.

The newly revamped Manor and 18-hole championship golf course is "on schedule" to open in September.

"Currently there are 670 construction employees working daily on this restoration, refurbishment, expansion and golf course re-design project," a press statement said.

"The restoration works include upgrading and restoring internal finishes, furniture and woodwork, and repairing the external stonework and windows."

"The new designs by acclaimed architects, Reardon Smith, and interior designers, Richmond, will enhance all guest bedrooms and public areas. These renovations will honour the building’s architectural heritage as a Neo-Gothic masterpiece and embody the hotel’s signature style, whilst incorporating the latest in contemporary luxury and technological innovations."

"We are also expanding the resort by constructing a new bedroom wing, which will add extra bedrooms bringing the total number of rooms to 104 bedrooms; while the addition of a splendid new ballroom will have the capacity of 350 people catering for events and international conferences, both will be clad in limestone, complementing the architectural detail of the original Manor House."

The "enhancements" to the Manor House will also include "a new state of the art spa, pool and relaxation area, boardroom and cinema."

"We are also working with world-renowned golf course designer Tom Fazio who is leading the redesign of the property’s highly anticipated golf course."