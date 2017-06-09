Mick Barry: Public sector pay deal fails workers

There is growing criticism of the new public sector pay deal.

The Teachers' Union of Ireland has already recommended rejecting the deal, and the Garda Representative Association says it is disappointing.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry says it's a 'rotten deal' that fails workers.

"I think that if you look at the wealth that exists in this country, if you look at the Sunday Independent's rich lists, 300 individuals owning €100bn of wealth between them," he said.

"The wealth is there if you're prepared to look at things like wealth taxes and nationalisation, but of course for a right-wing government they're not going to go down that road and instead they'll offer peanuts to working people."