Man pleads guilty to manslaughter of Dublin teenager Daniel McAnaspie

A 28-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the killing of a teenager in Blanchardstown in 2010.

Trevor Noone, who is from the Blanchardstown area of Dublin, was initially charged with murdering 17-year-old Daniel McAnaspie on February 26, 2010 at Tolka Valley Park in Blanchardstown.

DanielMcAnaspie.

At the Central Criminal Court today his defence counsel Michael O'Higgins SC said that his client wished to make a fresh plea in front of the jury.

When asked if he pleaded guilty or not guilty to the teenager's murder, Noone responded: "Not guilty to murder, guilty to manslaughter."

Brendan Grehan SC, prosecuting, said the plea is accepted by the State on the grounds that it is an, "unequivocal acceptance of responsibility in the death of Daniel McAnaspie".

Mr O'Higgins responded: "That is the case."

Justice Patrick McCarthy thanked the jury and discharged them.

He then adjourned the case until later this afternoon and asked Mr Noone not to leave the court building.