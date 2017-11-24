Man jailed for defiling 14-year-old after teenage disco

A man has been jailed for three years for engaging in sexual activity with a girl after a teenage disco in Dublin two years ago.

The man, who can not be named to protect her identity, was giving her a lift home when he took advantage of her while she was drunk.

On July 17 2015, the girl went to a teenage disco at the Old Wesley Rugby Club in Donnybrook. She was 14 at the time.

She drank vodka beforehand and did not feel well afterwards so contacted the accused for a lift and he picked her up outside a nearby petrol station

They had met through Facebook and this was their first time to meet in person. He was 19 at the time.

The court heard he stopped the car and they engaged in some sexual activity before he brought her to McDonald's for food.

She was visibly distressed when she got home and told her sister what happened. The man was arrested three days later.

Judge Melanie Greally said the girl was intoxicated and unwell when she got into the car and he took advantage for his own sexual gratification.

The man admitted one charge of defilement of a child under the age of 15 and was handed a four-year sentence today with the final year suspended.