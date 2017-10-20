Man in his 30s to appear in court tomorrow over Offaly €1m drug seizure

A man in his 30s who was arrested on Wednesday evening in relation to a cocaine and cannabis seizure is scheduled to appear before the Criminal Court of Justice tomorrow morning.

The drugs have an estimated value in excess of €1m, pending analysis.

He was detained at Tullamore Garda Station and charged in connection with the incident.

As part of ongoing investigations into organised criminal activity in the midlands, a search operation was carried out at a house, sheds and lands near Geashill on Wedneday evening.

During the search, gardaí recovered large quantities of cocaine and cannabis herb along with an amount of suspected amphetamine.

A sawn-off shotgun and large numbers of cartridges and rounds of ammunition were also recovered.

The operation was led by the Laois/Offaly Drugs unit assisted by local Garda units based in Tullamore.

He is due in court at 10.30am.