Man due to be sentenced for Limerick motorcycle club murder

A man is due to be handed a mandatory life sentence today for murdering a member of a rival motorcycle club in Limerick.

Alan McNamara from Mountfune in Murroe, Co Limerick shot Andrew O’Donoghue outside his clubhouse in July 2015.

A member of the Caballeros Motorcycle Club, Alan McNamara was beaten up outside a pub in Doon, Co Limerick on July 19 by members of the Road Tramps in an apparent turf-war.

His leather sleeveless jacket with club patches was taken off him as the ultimate insult to a biker, the court heard.

He claimed he and his family were later threatened outside his home by three members of the Road Tramps - one of whom had a gun.

The next day, he drove up to their clubhouse where he met Andrew O’Donoghue, a member of the Road Tramps, at the gates and shot him in the head.

He claimed he was acting in self-defence, but the jury disagreed and found him guilty of murder back in July.

He is due to be sentenced today alongside his stepson Robert Cusack who admitted hiding the shotgun used to kill Mr O’Donoghue.