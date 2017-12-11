Man charged in connection with fatal Dublin crash due in court this morning
A man is due to appear in court this morning charged in connection with a fatal crash in Dublin on Friday.
The victim who was in his 30s, died after a crash between his moped and a car at the junction of Sherrard Road and the North Circular Road just after 7:30pm.
A man in his 20s was arrested later in the evening and taken to Mountjoy Garda Station.
He is due to appear in court at 10.30am.
[timg]gavel_large.jpg[timg]
