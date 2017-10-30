Man charged in connection with Cork drug seizure

A 48-year-old man has been remanded on bail after he was charged in connection with a €245,000 drug seizure in West Cork over the weekend.

Liam O'Connell was brought before a special sitting of Macroom District Court this evening following the seizure by gardaí of 3.5 kilos of cocaine and 1.5 kilos of cannabis in Kinsale on Friday.

Mr O'Connell was charged with four offences; possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine for sale and supply, possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis for sale and supply at his home at Presentation Terrace, Kinsale on Friday October 27.

Detective Garda Colin O'Mahony of the East Cork Divisional Drug Squad gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and Inspector Pat Meaney said gardaí had no objection to bail, once certain conditions were met.

Judge Mary Dorgan remanded Mr O'Connell on his own bond of €7,500 and made it a condition of his bail that he surrender his passport, sign on at Kinsale Garda Station on Wednesdays and Saturdays, abide by a 10pm to 8am curfew and not leave the Kinsale area except for medical and legal appointments.

She remanded him to appear again at Bandon District Court on November 17.