Man arrested in connection with assault on baby in Louth released without charge

The man arrested in Dublin yesterday in connection with a serious assault of a 10-week-old baby girl in Co Louth has been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the information of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The baby girl is fighting for her life in a Dublin hospital after suffering serious injuries on Monday.

It is understood the little girl was taken from an apartment complex in Ardee, Co Louth, to the local hospital on that day and gardaí were notified.

Given the severity of her injuries, she was later transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

CCTV footage is also being studied to see if that gives any indication as to how the injuries were sustained.