Man, 32, with 101 previous convictions started using drugs at 10, court hears

By Tom Tuite

A Dublin man with 101 prior criminal convictions who began using drugs at the age of 10 has been given a four-month jail sentence for heroin dealing.

David Fagan, 32, with an address at Seagrange Road, Baldoyle, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin worth €250 for sale or supply at Essex Street East in Dublin 2 on Dec. 19 last year.

He appeared before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court.

The court heard he was searched after being seen with known drug users and gardai recovered 10 “deal bags” of heroin.

Judge Blake heard that Fagan had 101 prior convictions; some of them were for theft, motoring, vehicle theft, public order and drugs offences.

His first conviction was at the Children’s Court in 2002 for a larceny offence.

Pleading for leniency, defence solicitor Kelly Breen said Fagan had a long history of addiction. He began experimenting with drugs at the age of 10 when he started with cannabis before developing severe addictions to heroin and crack cocaine.

Alcohol had also been an issue for him but he has been off drink for a number of years, Ms Breen said.

He had struggled to deal with his addictions but while in custody on remand he had worked with Fr McVerry’s trust which helps homeless people and they have provided him with support to find accommodation. “Anything that can be done, is being done by them,” she said.

The solicitor said Fagan has worked well to detox from drugs and has been tackling his addictions. Alcohol had also been an issue for him but he has been off drink for a number of years, Ms Breen said.

Fagan left school early before getting to sit the Junior Certificate exams. However, while he was in custody he had done as much training as possible, the defence solicitor said.

He had also received a two-month sentence at the beginning of November for other offences.

Sentencing him to four months in prison, Judge Blake said he could have been given him up to a year, however, the guilty plea had to be taken into consideration.

He told Fagan he was still a young man and urged him to continue to engage with the Fr McVerry Trust and to look for work, “otherwise the blooming drugs will kill you”.

Fagan thanked the judge as the case was finalised.