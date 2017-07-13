Louth family reveal how surgery delay means their two-year-old boy will never be able to walk

A county Louth family says their dream of seeing their toddler walk has been shattered because of a delay in accessing surgery.

Two-year-old Noah Doyle was born with a curve in his spine, called Scoliosis, amongst a number of other health issues.

He is waiting for an MRI scan at Crumlin Children's Hospital before he can be put on the waiting list for surgery.

Noah's dad Adam says they have been reduced to hoping the youngster will be able to sit if he eventually gets the operation.

Adam said: "You know, we've accepted a long time ago that he is not normal as such, as in he'll never go to a normal school, he'll never fall in love, have kids, have his own family.

"So, you then dream about things where maybe he loves being outside, so you'll think 'right, we'll walk in the forest, go for walks on the beach'.

"You know a life that we can build for him, that he's happy and that's all that's important, and now suddenly that's gone."