Locals hold vigil for babies at Tuam Mother and Baby Home

People from the town of Tuam have gathered for a vigil at the Mother and Baby Home there in memory of the children whose remains have been discovered at the site.

The Sundown Lanterns Up vigil at the Tuam Mother and Baby Home, where members of the public gathered to release Chinese Lanterns in memory of those children and babies whose remains have been discovered at the site. Pic: Ray Ryan

It comes nearly two weeks after the Mother and Baby Home Commission of Investigation found “significant quantities of human remains” involving children up to the age of three, in underground sewage chambers at the former Bon Secours Sisters home.

The recorded deaths of 796 children were previously identified at the Tuam home from 1925 to 1961, many from debility from birth, respiratory diseases, measles, and influenza.

The Irish Examiner revealed that death registers for other mother and baby homes have been in the hands of the State since 2011.

The Government is to establish a commission of inquiry into Mother and Baby homes and have yet to decide on the terms of reference.