Latest: Two women who died in Louth road accident named locally

Update 1pm: The second woman killed in yesterday evening’s road accident has been named as Kathy McDonald.

The 70-year-old who was out walking with her first cousin, Josie Duff, when both were hit by a car after getting off the bus on the N2 Dublin to Derry road south of Ardee.

Parish Priest of Ardee, Canon Peter Murphy on the deaths of two well-loved parishioners.

One of the two women who lost their lives in a tragic road accident on the Dublin to Ardee Road in Co Louth last night has been named locally as Josie Duff, 79.

The pair were struck by a car at around 6.30pm while trying to cross the road near Huntstown. Both were declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Gardaí say a section of the road will remain closed until this afternoon at least.

The area has been sealed off for a forensic examination.

Local Councillor Dolores Minogue expressed her sympathies with the families.

“I’d just like to give my deepest sympathy to all families involved in this tragic accident,” she said.

“The community’s very much in shock, and will be in weeks and months to come.”