LATEST: Three teenagers appear in court charged in connection with St Patrick's Day stabbing

Update - 2pm: Three teenagers have appeared in court charged in connection with a stabbing incident in Longford Town on St Patrick's Day.

18-year-old Ciaran McDonnell, of 34 College Park, Longford town, was charged with assault and remanded in custody to appear in court again next Friday.

Two others - aged 17 and 15 - who cannot be named for legal reasons were charged and released on bail to appear before Longford District Court on Tuesday.

A man in his 30s has since been transferred to St James Hospital in Dublin where he remains in a serious condition following the attack.

Update - 10.20am: Gardaí investigating a stabbing in Longford Town on St Patrick's Day have charged three males.

An 18-year-old man and two youths will appear before a special sitting of Longford District Court this morning.

The victim is still being treated in hospital.

Earlier: An 18-year-old man and two youths are still being questioned after a man in his 30s was stabbed in Longford town.

The stabbing happened on New Street shortly after 8.30pm on Friday night.

The man was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar in a critical condition.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses.