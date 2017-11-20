Latest: RTÉ sports producer charged with attempting to engage in sex with girl, 13, in UK

Update - 11.42am: A RTÉ television sports producer has appeared in court accused of grooming a child for sexual activity in the UK.

Kieran Creaven is said to have flown from Dublin to Leeds to meet up at the The Queens Hotel with someone he believed to be a 13-year-old girl, but in fact was a fake online identity created by so-called paedophile hunters.

Married Creaven, 55, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court today where he was charged with attempting to meet a child following grooming and attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity, namely kissing and cuddling.

The court heard the offences were said to have taken place from July 1 - when the defendant first contacted the "girl" - to November 18 when he arrived at the hotel.

No indication to pleas was given as Creaven, of Dublin, was bailed to appear at Leeds Crown Court on December 12.

His bail conditions are that he resides at an address in Ireland given to the court, has no unsupervised contact with any child aged under 16 and, if requested by police, to supply any device that is internet-enabled.

Earlier: RTÉ employee due in court in UK accused of attempting to engage in sexual activity with girl, 13

An Irish man will appear in court in the UK this morning charged with attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child.

The man, who is an employee of RTÉ, is due before Leeds Magistrates Court later today.

His arrest was filmed by a vigilante group, who claim they lured him to Britain after creating a fake Facebook profile of a 13-year-old girl.

The group called 'Predator Exposure' featured on an RTÉ programme in October.

Police in Leeds have confirmed they were called on Saturday to deal with reports of a man attempting to engage or incite sexual activity with a child in Leeds.

RTÉ issued a statement this evening, which read: "RTÉ has been made aware of this matter, which is being dealt with by the Yorkshire Police Force in the United Kingdom."

RTÉ said that it will not be commenting further.