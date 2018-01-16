Latest: Emotional appeal for missing 33-year-old to return home

Update 7.33pm: The family of missing man Michael Cullen has made an emotional appeal for his return.

He's been reported missing from his home in the North Circular Road area of Belfast.

The 33-year-old was last in touch with his family last Tuesday, at around 2 o'clock in the afternoon.

It's thought he could be in the Dublin area.

Michael is five-foot-nine with dark hair and also has a beard.

When last seen he was wearing a green jacket, dark-coloured trousers and Nike-type shoes.

His sister, Cathy, has this message for her brother: “Please come home. I want you to know we all love you very much. All your family and friends are thinking of you.

“If you’re not ready to come home, that’s OK, but if you could just let us know that you’re OK or let the police know that you’re OK.”

Original story (5.34pm): Gardaí helping PSNI in search for missing 33-year-old

Gardaí are helping the PSNI in searches for a man missing from the North.

33-year-old Michael Cullen was last seen at his home in North Belfast last week.

He has been known to frequent Dublin.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Gary Reid says they have been in touch with An Garda Síochána about the possibility that Mr Cullen is in the capital.

“Certainly we have been in touch through our international liaison desk and they are helping us with searches in the Dublin area,” said Reid.