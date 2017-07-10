Justice Minister opens new Drogheda courthouse

A new courthouse has opened in Drogheda in Co Louth.

The €9m building is the first new courthouse in Ireland for seven years.

Six more are due to open around the country in the coming months.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan officially opened the building in the past hour.

"So often the courthouse is a place where life-changing decisions are handed down," he said.

"The court deal with so many different complex and sensitive issues that affect people's lives, in myriad ways.

"So to have a local courthouse, a place that is most accessible, modern and people-friendly is really important."

