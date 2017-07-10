Journalist Tom Humphries has sentence hearing adjourned

The sentencing of sports journalist Tom Humphries for the sexual exploitation and defilement of a child has been adjourned to October.

Humphries (aged 54) of Corr Castle, Sutton, Dublin appeared briefly in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today.

The former Irish Times journalist pleaded guilty last March to six sexual offences against a girl under the age of 17.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of defilement of a child in Dublin between December 5, 2010 and February 19, 2011 and of four counts of inviting a child to participate in a sexually explicit, obscene or indecent act between January 2010 and March 2011.

He was due to stand trial in relation to three further charges involving a separate girl, but these charges were dropped by the prosecution last month.

Hugh Harnett SC, defending, told Judge Karen O'Connor today that he was not in a position to proceed with the original sentence date of July 26. He said further time was required in order to prepare a report in relation to his client.

Judge O'Connor adjourned the case to October 3.

No evidence has been heard yet regarding the circumstances of the offences.

These details are expected to be disclosed at the sentencing hearing.

Mr Hartnett previously requested that his client be excused from further case management dates for health reasons.

This application was refused.