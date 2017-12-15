Irish Rail staff unhappy with their Christmas Bonus

Irish Rail staff are unhappy after being offered a €500 Dunnes Stores voucher as their Christmas Bonus.

Unions say that the fact that workers have been offered a restricted voucher undermines the Labour Court recommendations.

These included a pay rise of 7.5% over three years and €500 worth of goodwill vouchers.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that concerns are now growing that workers could reject the recommendations leading to further strikes.
