Housing Minister hopeful Irish Water refunds will arrive before Christmas

The Housing Minister is still hopeful people will receive their Irish Water refunds before Christmas.

Legislation which is needed to issue the refunds will be debated at the Housing Committee this afternoon.

Concerns have been raised that the refunds will not be issued in time as there are 70 amendments to be discussed.

"There are a number of amendments but I believe that the bill does reflect the outcome of the Joint Oireachtas Committee in its totality. I hope that we can get that bill through as quickly as possible," Minister Eoghan Murphy said.

"Once the legislation is passed, Irish Water is ready to start issuing cheques to people who did their water charges and it is my hope that almost all customers will have their refunds back before Christmas but it is dependant on the legislation getting through the House," he said.