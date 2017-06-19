Heatwave watch: Cooler temperatures expected by end of week

It looks like the heatwave is set to continue for the next few days.

Temperatures are expected to hit 27 degrees in the first half of this week.

Ireland was hotter than Paris and Rio de Janeiro over the last few days.

The heat and humidity is expected to set off a number of heavy thundery showers during the day on Wednesday as the dry spell comes to an end.

These showers will continue to occur into the evening.

Thursday will see a change in temperature with highs of 17 to 21 degrees with southwesterly breezes. However, we will still be treated to spells of sunshine.

By Friday the weather will continue to cool down to between 15 and 18 degrees. Cloud cover will increase bringing patchy rain.

The weekend looks set to be mainly dry, with rain spreading eastwards on Sunday.