Gardaí treating deaths of couple in River Shannon as accidental

The deaths of two people who drowned in the River Shannon yesterday are being treated as accidental.

Two bodies were recovered in Carrick-on-Shannon in the afternoon after it was reported people had entered the water.

The man was an Irish national in his late 30s while gardaí believe the woman, also in her 30s, was from England.

The pair had been living in Germany and were on holidays in the area.

Gardaí said they had hired a cruiser on the river earlier this week.

The bodies have been removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post mortem will be carried out on Monday.