Gardaí to interview man and woman injured in Louth blast that killed her husband

Gardaí are hoping to question a man and a woman injured in an explosion at a house in Drogheda, Co Louth.

A 28-year-old Lithuanian man was killed in the blast in the Beaulieu area of the town, in the early hours of yesterday.

His wife, who is in her early 20s, was injured and taken to hospital. Another man in his 50s has significant injuries to his face, body and legs after the explosion and subsequent fire.

Gardaí are investigating whether there is a link between the explosion and the discovery of a cannabis growhouse on the property.

€150,000 worth of cannabis plants - or about 200 plants at different stages of maturity - were found on the site. Paraphernalia to distribute drugs was also found.