Gardaí release man being quizzed in connection with Louth double murder

Gardaí have released a man they were questioning in connection with a double murder in Co Louth, 30 years ago.

Thomas 'Ta' Power and John O’Reilly were killed at the Rossnaree Hotel in Drogheda in 1987.

The murders were said to be linked to a feud within the republican INLA group.

This morning, gardaí arrested a man in his 60s in the Dublin area in connection with their deaths.

He has now been released from Drogheda garda station.