Gardaí investigate Kinahan link to weapons seizure that includes submachine gun 'ready for use'

Up to 20 firearms, including an assault rifle and a submachine gun, have been seized in west Dublin.

Gardaí investigating criminal gangs made the discovery at a Greenogue Industrial estate earlier.

Three men in their 40s and 50s have been arrested and are being held in the west of the capital.

Gardaí are examining whether the seizure coincides with a €37m cannabis haul at the weekend, and if the crimes are linked to the Kinahan gang.

Detective Superintendent with the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, Tony Howard, says the guns appeared to be ready for use.

Det. Supt Howard said: "There's no doubt, and I am keen to protect the integrity of the investigation, but I can say at this stage that a number of firearms were actually loaded and it would appear were ready to be taken away.

"Whether it's part of the feud or not, the reality of it is these guns are linked to serious organised crime, and when you seize firearms that are loaded, it's indicative of the fact that you've saved someone's life, because they are ready for use."