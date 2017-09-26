Gardaí and family 'concerned' for welfare of missing Cork man

The family of a young Cork man are worried about him since he went missing on Sunday morning.

20-year-old Daniel Hurley was last seen on Sunday morning at around 1.20am on Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork city.

He is described as being five foot 10 inches tall with long, black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen Daniel was wearing a long grey jacket, black jeans and black runners.

Gardaí and Daniel's family have said they are concerned about him.

They are asking anyone who has seen him or who can help to find Daniel to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 - 4857670, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.