Fresh sentence, but no extra jail time, for man who attacked Cloverhill prison governor

A man serving a sentence for a series of assaults has been handed a fresh sentence for attacking the governor of Cloverhill Prison.

Brendan Cummins of Lios Dubh, Armagh Road in Dundalk, Co Louth admitted punching him but will not serve any additional jail time.

Five prison officers in full riot gear led 21-year-old Brendan Cummins into court this afternoon.

While in the yard of Cloverhill Prison’s D-Wing on Feb 20, he punched governor Ronan Maher three times.

The governor had gone there to speak with another prisoner when he was set upon by Mr Cummins.

Mr Maher told Judge Kathryn Hutton he still suffers from neck pain as a result of the attack.

Cloverhill Prison.

Mr Cummins has a string of convictions for assault and has been in solitary confinement for the past six months because of his violent behaviour.

He is on 23-hour lock up and is only allowed out for one hour to exercise.

Judge Hutton today imposed a three-month sentence but suspended the final two months.

Mr Cummins is already serving a four-month sentence, so he will not serve any extra time behind bars for the assault on governor Maher.