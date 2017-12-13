Four men held further over alleged murder plot against Dublin man

By Tom Tuite

Four men charged with conspiracy to murder a Dublin man have been further remanded in custody.

Alan Wilson, Luke Wilson, Liam Brannigan and Joseph Kelly are accused of a plot to murder Gary Hanley from Dublin’s north inner city.

They were arrested by Gardai attached to the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau on the evening of November 6 in the city-centre’s north-side.

An armed garda attached to organised Crime Bureau on patrol in Dublin

They were initially remanded in custody following a court hearing on November 3 last.

Alan Wilson, 38, from New Street Gardens, Dublin 8 and Liam Brannigan, 37, from Bride Street, Dublin 8 are charged with conspiracy to murder Gary Hanley at a location within the State between September 15 and November 6 last.

Co-defendants Joseph Kelly, 35, from Kilworth Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12 and Luke Wilson, 23, from Cremona Road in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 are also accused of conspiracy to murder Mr Hanley along with two other firearms charges for unlawful possession of Beretta handgun and 15 rounds of ammunition with intent to endanger life at Philipsburgh Avenue, Fairview, Dublin 3 on November 6 last, the date of their arrest.

The district court cannot grant bail in a murder conspiracy case.

They were remanded in custody by request of gardai and faced their third hearing yesterday/today (wed) when they appeared at Cloverhill District Court.

They were further remanded in custody by Judge Victor Blake to appear again at the same court on Jan. 10 next for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be obtained.

They have not yet indicated how they will plead to the charges.