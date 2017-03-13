Flight to Chicago diverts to Dublin after passenger falls ill

By Patrick Flynn

A transatlantic jet has diverted to Dublin Airport this evening after a passenger suddenly fell ill.

Lufthansa flight LH-434 was travelling from Munich to Chicago when the flight turned around.

The flight was more than three hours into its journey when the crew contacted air traffic controllers to advise them they had an ill passenger on board.

The crew confirmed they needed to turn around and divert urgently requesting emergency medical services to be standing by for their arrival.

It is understood there was a doctor travelling on the flight who cared for the passenger as the jet rerouted to Dublin.

To crew of the Airbus A340-600 requested permission to dump aviation fuel over the Atlantic to ensure they touched down within safe landing weight limits.

The flighted landing safely at 6.45pm and was met by airport authorities and ambulance paramedics. The patient, understood to be a man in his 50’s, has been removed to hospital for treatment.