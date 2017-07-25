Finance Minster has confidence in Garda Commissioner despite damning PAC report

Charlie Flanagan has said he has every confidence in the Garda Commissioner, Nóirín O'Sullivan.

His support comes on the back of a damning report last week from the Public Accounts Committee on her handling of financial irregularities in Templemore.

The report heavily criticised the Commissioner leading to divisions between the government and the committee.

But the Justice Minister has said the Garda Commissioner is an integral part of reform within the Garda Siochana.

"I've every confidence in Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan, it's a programme of reform that I acknowledge is a priority that not only for the Garda Síochána but for confidence in the workings of the Garda Síochána," he said.

"This is one of the priorities of Government, there are a number of committees actively engaged."