Fianna Fáil motion proposes call for Garda Commissioner to step down
07/04/2017 - 13:34:01
Fianna Fáil is calling for an independent review of whether the Garda Commissioner should be removed from her job.
The party is to table a Dáil motion asking the watchdog to consider making a formal plea for the Commissioner to step down.
A Garda Commissioner can only be removed from office after a Government decision, and only for stated reasons, but the Authority also has the power to make a formal recommendation to Cabinet about her position.
The call will be debated next Tuesday night, with a vote on Thursday - the same time as a vote on a Sinn Féin motion of no confidence in the Commissioner.
