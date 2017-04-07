Fianna Fáil motion proposes call for Garda Commissioner to step down

Fianna Fáil is calling for an independent review of whether the Garda Commissioner should be removed from her job.

The party is to table a Dáil motion asking the watchdog to consider making a formal plea for the Commissioner to step down.

A Garda Commissioner can only be removed from office after a Government decision, and only for stated reasons, but the Authority also has the power to make a formal recommendation to Cabinet about her position.

The call will be debated next Tuesday night, with a vote on Thursday - the same time as a vote on a Sinn Féin motion of no confidence in the Commissioner.

