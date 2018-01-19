Drop in December homeless figures 'traditionally' followed by rise in January, says Focus Ireland

There has been an 8% drop in the number of families in emergency accommodation.

Department of Housing figures for December show there were 1,408 homeless families, down 122 on the November figures.

The total number of homeless adults fell by 16 last month, while the number of children dropped by 254.

However, Roughan MacNamara from Focus Ireland says the reduction follows a major increase during 2017.

He said: "We would warn that the annual stats are showing a 17% increase in the number of families that became homeless in the klast year.

"While we don't want to be negative, we'd also urge caution, we'd need to be realistic, and say that I think these figures have ebeen recorded there has traditionally always been a drop in December and sadly a sharp rise again in January."

ICHH Head of Communications, Brian McLoughlin, said: "While the reduction in numbers is welcomed we hope that we see this trend continue month on month moving forward.

"We would also err on the side of caution as we saw reductions in the number of homeless children the previous year from November 2016-January 2017 but by February the number of children had increased significantly and it continued to do so for the rest of the year.

"To put it in context on Christmas Day 2015 there were 5,214 people homeless by Christmas Day 2016 this number had risen to 7,148 and continued to rise as by Christmas Day 2017 there were 8,587 people homeless.

"December 2015 there was 1616 children homeless and by December 2017 the number of homeless children was 3,079 so there is still a lot of work to do to end this crisis.

"We need to see a lot more social and affordable housing delivered quickly to prevent further year on year increases."