Dáil to debate bill allowing children to be adopted by their foster parents

It is hoped that a bill to allow children to be adopted by their foster parents will be passed in the Dáil today.

The legislation will enable all kids to be considered for adoption regardles of the marital status of their parents.

It would also allow married parents to voluntarily place a child for adoption.

June Tinsley, Head of Advocacy at Barnardos, says the new bill would simplify the entire process.

Ms Tinsley said: "Presently adoption is available for some children, this law will extend that, particularly for children who are in long-term foster care.

"And certainly Barnardos would welcome that because it would ensure that those children would have additional security and stability that they need, especially when reunification with their birth families is not an option for those children."