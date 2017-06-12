Cycling gender gap: Men more likely to cycle daily in Ireland

Three out of four people who cycle daily in Ireland are men, according to a survey by The Department of Transport.

The survey, which was commissioned for National Bike week, shows more than half of the adult population own a bike but fewer than one in ten cycle daily.

Seventy four percent surveyed said they prefer recreational cycling as opposed to commuting by bike.

More than six out of ten adults said they cycle for its health benefits and to stay fit and overall, health is the most significant factor that motivates people to cycle.

Other reasons given for choosing two wheels include the enjoyment of cycling, the environmental benefits of cycling, as well as its independence and speed over other forms of transport.

The survey also reveals a split between regions with Dublin boasting by far the greatest number of daily cyclists at (15%) compared to the rest of Leinster (6%), Munster (5%) and Connacht/Ulster (6%).

The 2011 census showed that over 200,000 people travelled less than 4km by car on their daily commute to work, school or college. A 4km trip would take 10 to 15 minutes to cycle.

Four out of every ten adults use lights and wear helmets when cycling. Wearing of safety cycling gear (lights, reflective clothing, helmet) on every cycle increases with age.

Hundreds of free cycling events are taking place this week throughout Ireland. The aim of National Bike Week is to raise awareness of cycling and to encourage more people to take up this healthy, low cost and environmentally friendly way of making shorter trips.

'Cycling Without Age' is one of those events taking place throughout the week where a group of volunteers take residents from nursing and care homes out for a slow spin on a trishaw bicycle.

Passengers get the opportunity to feel the wind in their hair, explore their local neighbourhood, share stories with their fellow cyclist and enjoy a whole new outdoor experience.

Bike Week events are organised by local authorities, community groups and cycling groups around the country. See bikeweek.ie for details.