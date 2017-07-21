CSO figures show 50% of one Westmeath village are without broadband

Over half of dwellings in one Westmeath village have no broadband.

The Central Statistics Office yesterday published the Small Area Population Statistics from Census 2016, which provides detailed results for 11 different geographical layers.

The figures highlighted the lack of a proper broadband infrastructure in rural Ireland with over 50% of dwellings in Ballynacargy in Co Westmeath with no broadband, the highest of any town in the country.

Labour TD for Longford-Westmeath, Willie Penrose, has said it is not fair on people living in the community.

"This is a cry to be treated equally, we are entilted to the very same service," he said.

"The problem is there are large urban areas and the big commerical operators which I can understand have to satisfy their share bullet, but there are three or four of those companies available in some of those towns for €25,000 and €30,000 and they're now competeing against one another commercially."