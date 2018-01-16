Council yet to act on 2015 report on sexual harassment on streets of Dublin

Dublin City Council is being urged to act on a report which says sexual harassment is a "significant threat" to women in public spaces.

Upgrading streetlighting in the area between Heuston Station and Abbey Street was one of the recommendations, the Times Ireland Edition reports.

The 2015 study also found groping on public transport, particularly at night, was a serious problem.

Most of the recommendations in a 2015 council report have not been acted on.

Noeleen Blackwell of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre says the local authority has a role to play.

She said: "But it is important, where possible, that they are all well lit, that there are systems in place and proper arrangements in place to prevent sexual harassment, to prevent people operating in a way that is harmful or illegal."

- Digital desk