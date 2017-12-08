Consumers urged to buy Irish this Christmas

Consumers are being urged to support local businesses and farmers by buying Irish this Christmas.

People are being asked to check the back of products to make sure they are genuinely Irish.

The Irish Farmers Association is warning consumers not to be fooled by tricolour stickers and Irish sounding names.

President of the IFA Joe Healy said: "There are a lot of family names or Irish sounding names being used where there is no such co-op or no such family farm, just watch out for those.

"The detail at the back of the packet will tell all."