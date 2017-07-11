Concern over effects of bin charges on struggling families

Fianna Fáil is set to support the Green Party's and Labour's Waste Reduction Bill.

It comes just days after the party's decision to side with the Government over the controversial bin charges legislation.

The bill would introduce a deposit refund scheme on plastic bottles and cans, and ban coffee cups that can not be composted.

The party's Environment Spokesperson, Timmy Dooley said: "We're going to collaborate and support the Bill.

"We all recognise the importance in reducing the amount of throwaway material from fast-food outlets…(It is) having a detrimental impact on our environment," he said.

"For that reason, it is right that we would signal our intention to end the use of this kind of material that's not biodegradable over the coming years."

Meanwhile, concerns are being raised about the impact proposed new bin charges will have on struggling families.

The Society of St Vincent de Paul says the Autumn is already a difficult time for many with back-to-school costs and preparing for Christmas.

Head of Social Justice and Policy Hazel O'Byrne said the charges do not take usage into consideration.

"Similarly in relation to the increases in the levy on electricity bills, those changes don't take account of the household usage or charge that's imposed on all households regardless of the level of usage.

"Somebody who is living in a mansion is paying the same amount of PSO levy as somebody who's living in a one-bedroom flat," she said.