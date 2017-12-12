Celebrities and activists to hold singing protest against homelessness outside the Dáil today

Celebrities and activists are to hold a singing protest against homelessness outside the Dáil today.

Members of the 'My Name Is' campaign such as Erica Fleming and artists like Glen Hansard are taking part.

It comes as the National Homeless and Housing Coalition calls for people to get involved in a day of action.

Karen O'Loughlin from SIPTU says it is a chance for people across the country to voice their anger at the crisis.

She said: "Even if you are not on a precarious contract and you get 40 hours a week, if you are on minimum wage you are going to earn something like €1300 in the month and the average rent is €1180."