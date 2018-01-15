Cavan child-minder Sandra Higgins goes on trial accused of causing harm to baby

A jury has been sworn in for the second retrial of a Cavan child-minder accused of causing serious harm to a baby.

Sandra Higgins (aged 36), of The Beeches, Drumgola Wood, Cavan town, Co Cavan, denies a charge at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to the baby at her home on March 28, 2012 .

This morning Judge Cormac Quinn told a jury panel that the case had gone to trial on two other occasions. He said these trials were accompanied by media coverage.

He told the jurors that in order to serve as a jury for this trial it was crucial that they felt they would not be affected by anything they had seen or heard in the media.

Judge Quinn said that it is alleged that the defendant assaulted the 10-month-old baby.

He said that it will be alleged that on March 28, 2012 the baby presented at hospital with non-accidental injuries.

He told the jurors they could not and should not discuss the case with anybody outside the jury.

The court heard that the trial is expected to hear evidence from a number of civilian and garda witnesses from Co. Cavan.

The defence may also call a paediatrician from Wales to give evidence.

A jury of six men and six women were subsequently empanelled. The court heard the trial is expected to last two weeks before Judge Quinn and is scheduled to begin in evidence this afternoon.