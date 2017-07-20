Carpenter who lost finger tip on FAS course awarded €281,500

by Ann O'Loughlin

A 39-year old carpenter who lost the tip of a finger when he pushed back a sliding table which was part of a panel saw machine while on a FAS course has been awarded a total of €281,500 by the High Court.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it is not probable Mr Jim Connolly will be able to return to work as a carpenter again following the accident six years ago.

Mr Connolly who was attending a wardrobe and cabinet making training course at a FAS premises in Dundalk was carrying tools in his tool bag and saw his passage was blocked. He pushed back a sliding panel which was part of a panel saw machine, and the fingers of his left became caught between the edge of the sliding table and the metal plates of the platform.

Mr Connoly who lives in the Dundalk area of Co Louth suffered an injury to his fingers including an amputation of the top of a middle finger on his left hand and a laceration to his ring finger.

He had sued FAS for allegedly not providing a safe place of work and the manufacturer of the saw Werkhuizen Landuyt N.V.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross found FAS was two-thirds at fault and the saw manufacturer one-third at fault in relation to the accident. There was, he said no contributory negligence on Mr Connolly's behalf.

Mr Connolly, the judge said is unable to perform his work as a carpenter cannot use tools and cannot play games on his computer. He also suffers pain and numbness in his fingers.