Bus Éireann strike could be back on as talks break down

It looks like industrial action at Bus Éireann could be back on the cards, after talks between management and unions broke down.

Both sides have been meeting at the Workplace Relations Commission, however those discussions ended last night without agreement.

Bus Éireann says it is "extremely disappointed" over the union's refusal to show flexibility over efficiency measures.

SIPTU's Willie Noon says unions thought they were making progress during talks at the WRC.

"We had asked the company to set a very tight time-frame where we would sit down and unpick the inefficiencies that we went in over the last number of days.

"If we had time to do that we believe we could do it, but that we wouldn't be able to do it immediately as they were looking for.

"They had indicated that they were going to review their position and get back to it, subsequently we have learned that they are blaming to trade unions and talks have broken down."

General Secretary of the NBRU Dermot O'Leary says its now up to management at the company to decide what the future holds.

"We went into these talks on the basis that we were attempting to instil confidence in the shareholder, in the first instance that's the CIÉ group and then on to the Department of Transport and the Minister, in order to show those people that we as workers were willing to engage openly and transparently."