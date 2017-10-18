Boy injured in quad bike accident on farm settles for €125k in damages

By Ann O'Loughlin

A young man who fractured his skull when he was hit by a quad bike on a farm when he was only 12 years old has settled his High Court action for €125,000.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross said Eoghan Gaffeny had suffered a very nasty injury when he was struck by a quad bike being driven by somebody who "had more bravado than sense and who was playing chicken."

The 12-year old boy was hit by the quad bike which went out of control and he was thrown in the air before falling to the ground and striking his head.

His Counsel Conor Bowman SC told the court the boy suffered a traumatic brain injury and after the accident he had to have a craniotomy. The boy, Counsel said, for two years after the accident suffered from headaches. He is now studying for his Leaving Cert.

Eoghan Gaffeny and his mother Deborah outside court today. Pic: Courtpix

Eoghan, Counsel said, also has a significant scar on the side of his head and had stopped playing sports after the accident.

Eoghan Gaffney, now 17, of The Lyons, Beaufort Place, Navan, Co Meath had through his mother Deborah Gaffney sued farmer Paul Morrin of Johnstown House, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, the owner of the farm and quad bike as a result of the accident on the Dunshaughlin farm; farm worker and the driver of the quad bike Patrick Finnegan of Ardmulahan, Navan , Co Meath and two companies which provides farm relief services, FRS Network Developments Ltd and FRS Network Amalgamated Cooperative Societies Ltd, both with offices at Derryvale, Roscrea, Co Tipperary as a result of the accident on August 17, 2012.

Mr Finnegan was employed by FRS as a farm relief worker.

It was claimed the quad bike had been driven dangeorusly and at excessive speed. It was further claimed there was a failure to protect the boy from injury and harm while a visitor on the farm.

There was also, it was claimed, a failure to apply in time or at all the brakes or another device on the quad bike so as to avoid the accident.

Liability was admitted in the case.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Cross said it was a reasonable and good figure.

He wished Eoghan, who told the court he hoped to go to college, every success for the future.

The judge said the young man was greatly supported by his family.