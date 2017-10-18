Author of Savita Halappanavar report says 8th Amendment contributed to her death

The Committee on the 8th Amendment has been told the amendment undoubtedly contributed to the death of Savita Halappanavar.

The comment was made by Professor Sir Sabaratnam Arulkumaran, the incoming President of the British Medical Association and author of the report into the death of Savita.

He told the committee those in Ireland who did not support legal abortion were supporting illegal abortion because no matter what, some women will undergo terminations through methods like abortion pills.

The professor said there was no question in his mind that the 8th amendment contributed to the death of Savita.

Professor Sir Sabaratnam Arulkumaran outside Leinster House today. Pic: Collins.

He said: "It was very clear to me during the inquiry the thing just holding the hands of the physician from not proceeding was the legal issue, because she was always repeatedly saying that 'I was concerned about the legal issue'.

"The mother was sick, there was no question, but even at the last minute they were putting a hand probe to see whether the baby's heartbeat was present or not."