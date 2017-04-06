Angela Merkel assures Enda Kenny that Germany will fight for Ireland's interests in Brexit talks

Angela Merkel has promised that Germany will fight to safeguard Ireland's interests in Brexit negotiations, writes the Irish Examiner's Elaine Loughlin from Berlin.

Acknowledging the "very very important issues of war and peace that are important to Ireland" the German Chancellor said this country will be particularly impacted when Britain leaves the European Union.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny travelled to Berlin today and met with Ms Merkel on the issue of Brexit, however, he refused to take questions from journalists despite calls in the Dáil to react to the publication of the Fennelly Report and the mounting crisis around the future of water charges.

Ahead of the their meeting, Ms Merkel praised Ireland for getting through the financial crisis and said difficult reforms have been "successfully mastered".

Speaking in German she commended Ireland for "enormous growth rates" which she said "step by step" are proving to be a "boon to the people".

Mr Kenny said that whatever happens during Brexit negotiations "nothing should undermine the peace and stability" of Northern Ireland.

He added: "As demonstrated by recent developments, and stability remains in a fragile state, it is therefore critical that there is no return to a hard border. This is a political problem and we will have to be both creative and imaginative in dealing with it."